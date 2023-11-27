Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Agripada; None Injured

Chistiya Palace building in the Agripada area of Mumbai |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the Chistiya Palace building in the Agripada area of Mumbai on Monday morning. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, reported ANI. No injuries were reported until this report was filed.

According to the latest update from the Municipal Fire Brigade department, the fire was confined to electric wiring, etc. in the electric duct from the 5th floor to 7th floor of the ground plus 22-floor structure. The MFB declared the incident as L-1 fire at 08:20 am in the morning.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.