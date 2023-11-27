 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Agripada; None Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Agripada; None Injured

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Agripada; None Injured

According to the latest update from the Municipal Fire Brigade department, the fire was confined to electric wiring, etc. in the electric duct from the 5th floor to 7th floor of the ground plus 22-floor structure.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Chistiya Palace building in the Agripada area of Mumbai |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the Chistiya Palace building in the Agripada area of Mumbai on Monday morning. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, reported ANI. No injuries were reported until this report was filed.

According to the latest update from the Municipal Fire Brigade department, the fire was confined to electric wiring, etc. in the electric duct from the 5th floor to 7th floor of the ground plus 22-floor structure. The MFB declared the incident as L-1 fire at 08:20 am in the morning.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Agripada; None Injured

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Agripada; None Injured

Mumbai Air Pollution: IMD Predicts Light Showers; Overall AQI Remains Satisfactory At 60

Mumbai Air Pollution: IMD Predicts Light Showers; Overall AQI Remains Satisfactory At 60

Mumbai: 46-Year-Old Mulund Woman Faces Sexual Harassment By Moneylender Despite Repayment; Accused...

Mumbai: 46-Year-Old Mulund Woman Faces Sexual Harassment By Moneylender Despite Repayment; Accused...

Child Trafficking In Maharashtra: Crime Branch Arrests 2 More From Virar & Chiplun; Total Reaches 10

Child Trafficking In Maharashtra: Crime Branch Arrests 2 More From Virar & Chiplun; Total Reaches 10

FPJ Exclusive: CRPF Issues Intelligence Alert On Maoist Recruitment, Targets Children In Maharashtra...

FPJ Exclusive: CRPF Issues Intelligence Alert On Maoist Recruitment, Targets Children In Maharashtra...