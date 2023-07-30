Mumbai News: FIR Registered Against MLC Jankar's Workers For Disobeying Order During Motorcar Rally

An FIR was filed on July 29 against 16 workers of the Rashtriya Samaj Party at Vakola police station for allegedly disobeying a lawful order. The case was lodged under sections 1(3), 135, and 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to the FIR, around 1.45 pm on the same day, approximately 20 to 25 workers of the Rashtriya Samaj Party participated in a motorcar rally with large banners attached to the cars. The police intervened and halted the rally on Nehru Road, Santacruz East, citing that Azad ground was reserved for protests and a curfew had been imposed. The rally had taken place without obtaining the necessary permission.

Mahadev Jankar, MLC and President of the Rashtriya Samaj Party, clarified that the event was not a protest or morcha but rather a yatra aimed at addressing issues like unemployment, violence against women, and youth, as well as to gain public support. He mentioned that such yatras are conducted in every Lok Sabha constituency across Maharashtra.

Prakash Khandekar, a Senior Police Officer, explained that the rally, which had started from Churchgate and proceeded till Vakola, had taken place without permission, leading to its interruption by the police at Vakola.

The case was registered against Nitin Shendage, Jeevaji Lengare, Suresh Yedage, and 13 other workers of the Party involved in the rally.

