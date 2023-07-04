Mumbai News: FIR Filed Against Senior Police Inspector for Assault | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against eight people, including the former senior police inspector Nasir Kulkarni, for allegedly assaulting lawyers at Antop Hill Police Station.

On May 18, advocate Sadhana Yadav had contacted the police helpline after two individuals locked her in her office's common washroom. She went to the Antop Hill police station, along with her colleague, advocate Hrishikesh Sharma, to file a complaint against the two persons. However, she was allegedly assaulted and illegally detained by inspector Kulkarni and other police personnel on duty, including female and male officers. When the police did not take any action against Kulkarni, she filed a petition in the High Court and demanded action against the alleged police officer. The petition was heard before a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dhere and Justice Gauri Godse.

Request to carry on investigation under DCP

During the hearing, the petitioner’s advocate argued that the CCTV cameras installed in the police station can be tampered with and demanded an investigation into the matter under the supervision of the court. The bench ordered the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Matunga police division to investigate the matter under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police and instructed that the seven CCTV cameras should not be tampered with. Kulkarni was transferred to the Traffic Police with immediate effect after both the lawyers alleged assault, however, he has since retired.

Following the probe, the Mumbai Police informed the court on Monday that an FIR has been registered against Kulkarni and eight to 10 other police officers at Antop Hill Police Station under sections 323 (voluntarily causes hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (commits the offence of criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The next hearing in this matter will be held on July 10.