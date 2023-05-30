 Mumbai News: FIR against JDB workers  in parking stack incident in Chembur
Mumbai News: FIR against JDB workers  in parking stack incident in Chembur

The 40-year-old victim was identified as Yogesh Jadhav, an employee of the Swastik Flair building, on whom the lift collapsed

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
The Chembur police have registered an FIR against mechanic Vishal Bhosale and other employees of JDB company in the hydraulic parking lift collapse that killed a housekeeping staffer at a Chembur building on Monday.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intent). The 40-year-old victim was identified as Yogesh Jadhav, an employee of the Swastik Flair building, on whom the lift collapsed. As per preliminary inquiry, JDB was carrying out hydraulic lift repair work.

Mumbai News: Chembur man crushed to death as parking garage collapses on him
