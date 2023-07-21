 Mumbai News: Film Actor Kamal R Khan Approaches HC Seeking Quashing Of FIR Against Him In Alleged Defamation Case
Kamal R khan has been accused for alleged defamation and promoting enmity between groups for his critical film review on Laxmii.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Film actor and film critic Kamal R Khan has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of a first information report (FIR) registered against him for alleged defamation and promoting enmity between groups for his critical review of the Hindi film Laxmii.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and RN Laddha on Thursday asked the state government to file its reply to Khan’s petition and kept the matter for hearing on September 5.

A complaint was lodged by Rahul Kanal, a member of the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. Kanal stated that the review and note by Khan on the film was published with an intention to cause animosity between Hindus and Muslims leading to clashes between the groups.

Khan claimed that the FIR was purely an abuse of process of law. He has further alleged that only because Khan “contested election against the candidate of the said political party having necessary arrangement with another political party, it seems that Khan has been booked into the said FIR”.

Khan has also sought stay on any further steps which may be taken in furtherance of the FIR, including filing of a chargesheet.

