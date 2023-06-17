Watch: Ruckus At Youth Congress Meet In Mumbai; Flying Chairs Spotted

A Youth Congress gathering held in Mumbai concluded in a violent fight, involving the hurling of chairs.
The clash is said to have originated from a dispute between two factions regarding the removal of Kunal Nitin Raut, the chief of Maharashtra Youth Congress. The situation escalated dramatically, resulting in both groups resorting to chair-throwing, with footage capturing individuals engaging in physical confrontations by throwing punches.
An alleged video of the said incident is now going viral on the social media.
Watch the video here:
Youth Congress national chief BV Srinivas, who had intended to address the media following the meeting conducted at the Congress office in Dadar Tilak Bhawan, departed without making any remarks.
