Watch: Ruckus At Youth Congress Meet In Mumbai; Flying Chairs Spotted

Screengrabs from viral video |

A Youth Congress gathering held in Mumbai concluded in a violent fight, involving the hurling of chairs.

The clash is said to have originated from a dispute between two factions regarding the removal of Kunal Nitin Raut, the chief of Maharashtra Youth Congress. The situation escalated dramatically, resulting in both groups resorting to chair-throwing, with footage capturing individuals engaging in physical confrontations by throwing punches.

An alleged video of the said incident is now going viral on the social media.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Youth Congress national chief BV Srinivas, who had intended to address the media following the meeting conducted at the Congress office in Dadar Tilak Bhawan, departed without making any remarks.

Read Also Assam Police's notice to Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV over harassment charge by colleague