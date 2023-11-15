Mumbai News: Festive Season Brings Ticket Woes For Indian Railways Passengers Despite Increased Services

In the midst of festive cheer, Indian Railways grapples with persistent challenges in ticket availability, leaving passengers frustrated despite commendable efforts to enhance the travel experience.

Recognising the increased demand for rail travel during this period, Indian Railways has implemented a series of initiatives to enhance the comfort of passengers while maintaining the quality of service delivery. Besides of that passengers struggling for confirm tickets.

Efforts to Manage Demand

Indian Railways has rolled out approximately 1700 festival special trains, a substantial increase from previous years, providing an additional 26 lakh berths to meet heightened demand. Central Railway stands out with a significant jump in festival special train services, reaching an impressive 515 this festive season.

Challenges Persist

Despite these initiatives, passengers like Pooja Jaiswar, Shivam Kumar, and Umesh Bharati face arduous struggles to secure confirmed tickets, citing long queues at counters and difficulties with online bookings. They alleged that ticket agents charging extra fees, particularly for certain destinations on north east parts of the country add to the persisting challenges.

Pooja Jaiswar from Shahad, along with her sister-in-law, has been in a queue since Monday at Kalyan reservation centre, in hopes of obtaining confirmed tickets for a family trip to Varanasi, but their efforts have yet to yield success. |

Pooja Jaiswar from Shahad expressed her frustration, stating, "I have been trying relentlessly to book confirmed tickets, but it seems impossible. I don't know what to do now."

Shivam Kumar from Dombivli and Umesh Bharati from Kongaon share similar struggles, queuing up for confirmations at reservation counters.

Umesh Bharati, a city-based contact workers, has been attempting to secure confirmed tickets to visit his native place in the Mau district of Uttar Pradesh for the past two days without success. |

Shivam Kumar, a laborer from Dombivli, recounts spending over 50 hours in a queue for tickets to Bhagalpur district in Bihar. Despite reaching early and getting number 8 on Wednesday, he faced disappointment as all tickets were sold when his turn arrived at Kalyan booking counter. He is still in queue. |

Crowd Management and Safety Measures

To efficiently handle the expected crowds, elaborate crowd control arrangements have been implemented at major railway stations. Senior officers are strategically placed to monitor and regulate activities, ensuring a systematic and safe flow of passengers. The deployment of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff at foot-over bridges aims to prevent stampede-like situations during peak periods.

Technology plays a crucial role in these safety measures, with skilled RPF staff monitoring CCTV control rooms in real-time. This allows immediate assistance to passengers and ensures a proactive approach to maintaining a secure environment. Queue systems at originating stations further contribute to an organized boarding process, alleviating chaos during the rush.

However, as highlighted by passengers like Ramprasad Jha and Keshav Singh, addressing ticketing challenges will be crucial to ensuring a seamless festive travel experience for all. As technology and infrastructure evolve, continued improvements in the ticketing process are essential to alleviate passenger woes during this joyous season.

