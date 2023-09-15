Mumbai News: FDA Swoops Down On 1,900 Litres Of Sub-Standard Milk

FDA Swoops On 1,900 Litres Of Sub-Standard Milk | Representative Pic

Mumbai: Acting on a tip-off that substandard milk was being transported into the city by tankers and tempos, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) teams from Mumbai and Thane carried out surprise checks at the five entry points late on Thursday night. In the coordinated action undertaken at Mankhurd, Dahisar, Mulund, LBS Marg and Airoli, 23 litres of milk was destroyed while the commodity weighing 1,900 litres was returned.

The FDA teams checked 204 milk tankers carrying 7.26 lakh litres of milk. Of the samples tested on the spot, three were found to be of sub-standard quality as they contained low-quality fats and SNF (solid-not fat), while one sample was adulterated. The crackdown comes ahead of the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival, which will begin on September 19. The consumption of sweets and different delicacies, which are prepared from milk, surges during this time.

FDA conducts such drives every year

“Such drives are conducted every year during festive seasons when the demand for milk increases. As a result, the quality is compromised and risk of adulteration is also more,” said an FDA official. Following the recent special operation targeting eateries in Mumbai, the FDA has announced plans to extend their scrutiny to milk packets, mawa and other sweets sold within the city.

“We need to ensure that citizens are getting pure and good quality food, sweets for celebrating festivals. As per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, our focus remains on upholding food safety standards,” emphasised an FDA official. Recently, the FDA closed down three outlets of one of Mumbai's most popular restaurants due to alleged operations without a valid license and non-compliance with regulations.

Surprise checks:

Surprise checks at Mankhurd, Dahisar, Mulund, LBS Marg and Airoli

204 tankers were on the way

They 7.26 lakh litres of milk

23 litres of milk destroyed

3 samples found substandard

1 was adulterated

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)