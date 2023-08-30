Mumbai News: Fatal Accidents Decrease In City | Representative Image

Mumbai: The number of fatal accidents in the city has decreased from 376 in 2021 and 355 in 2022 to 138 this year between January and July, according to statistics provided by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

Similarly, there has been a minor decline in the number of 'grievous' but non-fatal accidents in 2022, with 1,182 accidents, compared to 1,333 in the previous year. This year, the number stands at 507 in the last seven months. These statistics emerge after the city witnessed numerous road accidents and mishaps during the ongoing monsoon season that started in July.

Major causes of accidents

The major causes of these accidents were reported to be rash driving, negligence, speeding, and drunk driving. The number of fatalities due to fatal road accidents was 387 in 2021, 371 in 2022, and 146 this year from January to July. The number of individuals grievously injured was 1,505 in 2021, 1,308 in 2022, and 610 this year.

Considering the yearly accident figures, both fatal and non-fatal, there were a total of 1,812 accidents in 2020, 2,230 in 2021, 1,895 in 2022, and 761 this year, a figure that may increase by the end of the year.

Several victims of accidents, especially non-fatal ones during the monsoon, attributed the reasons for accidents to rash driving combined with speeding or potholes. Two-wheeler vehicles such as motorcycles and scooters were primarily affected by accidents caused by potholes.

For instance, a man from Malvani fractured his leg after falling into a pothole in Malad while riding his two-wheeler. Similarly, a man from Chembur lost his leg in an accident on the Eastern Express Highway as he tried to avoid a pothole. Another man from Mulund injured his palms and knee after falling from his bike while trying to dodge a pothole on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road.

Awareness among citizens necessary

M. Ramkumar, additional commissioner of police (Traffic), mentioned, "Creating more awareness is something we are aiming towards. Figures of fatal and non-fatal accidents are decreasing over the years, and our consistent goal is to ensure road safety for citizens."

According to AV Shenoy, a transport analyst with the Mumbai Mobility Forum, for a precise comparison, data should be compared between pre and post-COVID-19 periods since there were fewer vehicles on the road during 2020 and 2021, affecting accident statistics. Shenoy pointed out that narrower roads and consistent traffic congestion in Mumbai contribute to lower possibilities of speeding and rash driving compared to areas with wider expressways and highways. He also highlighted SUVs and luxury cars as primary causes of accidents due to their high speeds. To mitigate accidents, Shenoy suggested extensive awareness programs, periodic vehicle checks, and regulating speed limits on luxury cars while offering road safety courses to citizens.

HL : Yearly data of accidents and fatalities

2017

467;490

2018

456;475

2019

420;447

2020

337;349

2021

376;387

2022

355;371

2023 (Jan to July)

138;146

HL : Yearly data of accidents and grievously injured

2017

1,950;2,336

2018

1,971; 2,350

2019

1,813; 2,147

2020

1,078;1,297

2021

1,333;1,505

2022

1,182;1,308

2023

507;610

(source: traffic police)