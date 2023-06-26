 Mumbai News: Fadnavis Faces Criticism Over Rebellion & Controversial OBC Remarks
The NCP called Fadnavis “ignorant”.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi's was at the receiving end of brickbats over his statement on the 1977 “rebellion” in the Indian National Congress leader Vasantdada Patil’s government. The NCP on Monday said, “When we formed the government in 1977, the BJP, in the form of Jan Sangh, was with us. Uttamrao Patil was the deputy CM. There was Advani (Hashu). The government formed was inclusive, taking everyone along. He (Fadnavis) must have been in primary school and hence knows nothing about it.”

NCP calls Fadnavis "ignorant"

The retort came after Fadnavis said, “When you do it, it’s diplomacy, when Shinde does the same thing it is called treachery. How come?” The NCP later called Fadnavis “ignorant”.

Fadnavis was also criticised over his remark regarding treatment to OBCs in the NCP. “This, too, shows his ignorance. The first state unit president of the NCP was Chhagan Bhujbal. He was followed by Madhukar Pichad and Sunil Tatkare. Who are they? One should study well before speaking,” the NCP said while underlining the fact that the first three-state unit presidents of the NCP were from the OBC communities.

“19 PMs and not 19 opposition parties”

The BJP had referred to the opposition meeting at Patna as one of “19 PMs and not 19 opposition parties”. The NCP said, “It is a childish comment. We didn’t discuss the PM’s post. We discussed the incumbent government’s responses to inflation, unemployment and the incidents that divide the society. We discussed the need for coming together to stop all these things.”

Mumbai: Thackeray-Fadnavis Spat Gets Personal, Both Accuse Each Other Of Abandoning Hindutva
