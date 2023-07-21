Mumbai News: Facial Recognition Aids Police Trace 2 Missing Minors | Representative Image

Two minor children have been rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Churchgate and Oshiwara police, with the assistance of newly installed CCTV cameras. After recieving information from Uttar Pradesh police, the RPF team identified the movement of the missing child from Mathura at Prabhadevi station on July 17, leading to the eventual tracing of the two missing minors and the arrest of a suspect, Deepak Ramnaresh Yadav, 54, who had been exploiting them for his scrap business. One of the boys had also been subjected to physical abuse. Both minors were rescued and handed over to the Child Help Line for proper care and support. Deepak was arrested and handed over to the Dadar Police.

