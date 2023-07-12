Mumbai News: Extortion Case Registered Against NCP Workers; 1 Arrested | Representative image

Mumbai: A case was registered on Tuesday at Borivli police station against three individuals, including two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers, for their alleged involvement in extorting money from a businessman. The accused, namely Jitendra Gupta, Manish Dubey, and Chandrakant Gupta, have been identified and are currently under investigation. Jitendra Gupta has already been arrested.

Both Manish Dubey and Jitendra Gupta hold affiliations with the Nationalist Congress Party. Manish Dubey serves as the President of the NCP's 'Mumbai Hindi Bhasha Vibhag,' while Jitendra Gupta holds the position of Vice President within the same division.

The case was initiated based on a complaint filed by Rajeev Mishra, a fruit seller and resident of Borivali West. Mishra runs his business at Dadarkar ground, Chikuwadi, and has been the president of the fruit seller business organization named 'Apna Phal Bazar' for the past eight years. According to the complaint, Manish Dubey, President of the Sandesh Sewabhavi organization, lodged a complaint with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against the fruit sellers, alleging illegal occupation of the plot, construction of a shed, and conducting business activities without authorization.

Subsequently, Chandrakant Gupta contacted Rajeev Mishra and allegedly issued threats, insisting that if Mishra wished to withdraw the BMC complaint, he needed to communicate with Jitendra Gupta and Manish Dubey. Following these developments, Jitendra Gupta repeatedly called Rajeev Mishra, making threats of action.

In due course, Rajeev Mishra decided to meet Manish Dubey, and they had three meetings. During their third meeting, Jitendra Gupta demanded a sum of Rs. 10 lakhs as extortion money, along with an additional monthly payment of Rs. 25,000, to settle the matter. After negotiations, the final agreement was reached at Rs. 5 lakhs and a monthly cash payment of Rs. 15,000. Rajeev Mishra informed the accused that he couldn't immediately provide the full amount but could pay two lakhs the following day.

Rajeev Mishra subsequently filed a complaint at Borivali Police Station, leading to the arrest of Jitendra Gupta while he was caught red-handed accepting two lakh rupees.

Regarding the incident, Rajeev Mishra, the complainant, stated, "These accused individuals demanded extortion from me and claimed to have influential connections with NCP MLA Jayant Patil and other prominent leaders. However, I made it clear that I had no interest in anything except our business."