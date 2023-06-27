Mumbai News: Exit On Northern Side of Magathane Metro Station Temporarily Closed Due To Road Sink, Repairs Underway

The image shared by MMMOCL |

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, an organisation formed to operate and maintain the upcoming metro lines which consists of 225 station spread across 337 Kms within MMR, tweeted on Tuesday that the exit on the northern side of Magathane Metro Station was temporarily closed due to a road sink. "The BMC and MMMOCL are working together to ensure everyone's safety by implementing safety measures and fixing the issue as soon as possible. Your safety is our top priority! We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," tweeted the Metro body Twitter's handle.

The major part of the month of June received very light to no rainfall due to late arrival of monsoon in Mumbai. However, the southwest monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai with full force on Sunday. The city and its suburbs witnessed intermittent rains, which brought down temperatures and provided relief from the scorching heat.

Rain relief but monsoon woes

Earlier, the IMD on Monday (June 26) predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai over the next two days. Moderate to heavy rain lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Monday as well. Tuesday witnessed moderate rainfall in several areas. However, the first heavy shower itself brought monsoon woes for the maximum city as videos and reports showed roads water-logged and commuters facing issues.

IMD alert for heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha over the next two days. While heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday brought water logging and traffic snarls across Mumbai, the lake levels did not register any significant rise.

No significant rise in water stock

Till Sunday morning, the water stock of all seven lakes was merely 6.67 percent of their total capacity, according to reports. According to civic officials, there need to be continuous rains for water levels to rise, failing which Mumbai will face water cuts from early July.