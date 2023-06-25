Mumbai News: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Under ED Lens In Connection To BMC Jumbo Covid Centre Scam

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to summon former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar for her alleged role in awarding contracts for civic covid supplies to dubious firms linked to leaders of the then ruling MVA. The probe agency has also identified cash transactions linked to Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, as well as four flats worth Rs10 crore that were purchased during the pandemic.

WhatsApp chats, dairies, and details of cash transactions retrieved by ED

WhatsApp chats, dairies, and details of cash transactions allegedly made by Chavan with the contractors, suppliers, politicians and BMC officials were retrieved by ED from data dumps. Chavan’s alleged links with the Lifeline Hospital Management have been established with data analysis, it is claimed; it brings into spotlight his role in securing contracts for the Worli Covid Care Center and the Dahisar Jumbo Covid Center for the firm which had no previous health care management experience.

ED examining CAG report on BMC's COVID Centres

The ED is examining the 146-page report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on alleged irregularities of Rs12,000 crore in 13 Jumbo COVID Centres, 24 ward offices and 30 hospitals during the pandemic. Preliminary investigation has shown irregularities in emergency purchase of PPE kits, gloves, masks, ventilators and oxygen supply at inflated rates favouring vendors with no prior experience.

“A scrutiny of documents taken from the civic central purchased departments and WhatsApp chats of intermediaries has exposed the nexus between bureaucrats and political leaders in making profits from COVID pandemic. Prices of critical supplies were inflated to several times the market rate and approved, despite objections, to favour a cartel of contractors,” said an ED official.

Scope of probe expanded

The probe agency has expanded its scope of investigation in the Jumbo Covid Centre scam to include all civic supplies and procurements during the pandemic after WhatsApp chats of intermediaries led it to links with senior bureaucrats, contractors, suppliers and political leaders.

A scrutiny of dairy entries seized during ED raids on 15 locations reveals crucial information regarding alleged kickbacks to senior BMC officials for favouring suppliers providing covid equipments at inflated rates. The suspect intermediaries played a significant role in influencing the awarding of Covid-related contracts to specific contractors during the first and second Covid waves that claimed several lives.

Yaseer Furniturewala faces heat

The financial trial has also led investigators to another person, identified as Yaseer Furniturewala, who was allegedly liaising between suppliers and senior BMC officials. Furniturewala had allegedly given kickbacks to senior civic officials for Covid field hospital payments and was reportedly abroad when the ED team visited his Worli flat. The search team thus sealed the premises.

Searches and summons

Meanwhile senior bureaucrat 1996 IAS Sanjeev Jaiswal and Suraj Chavan have been summoned to the Ballard Pier office of the probe agency on Monday for questioning and recording of statements. The two were among the dozen people raided on Wednesday and Thursday by ED. The searches concerning Jaiswal, who was an Additional Commissioner in BMC and is now the CEO of MHADA, had led to the seizure of several property documents allegedly valued at over Rs100 crore, fixed deposits receipts of Rs15 crore and jewellery. Jaiswal said these were gifted to his wife by her father, a retired Chief Commissioner of the Income Tax department.