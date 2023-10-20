Mumbai News: EOW Summons Former Minister Ravindra Waikar in ₹500 Cr BMC Plot and Hotel Scam

Ravindra Waikar | File pic

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offence Wing (EoW) has issued summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Ravindra Waikar in connection with a scam involving a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plot and a five-star hotel worth Rs. 500 crore in Jogeshwari.

The 2021 scam

Previously, the police had filed an FIR against Waikar and others, accusing them of deceiving the BMC to fraudulently obtain permission for constructing a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari. According to the FIR, the scam transpired between January and July 2021. The land, originally earmarked for public sports and entertainment purposes along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), was allocated to Waikar and his associates by the BMC. However, it was allegedly misused for commercial ventures, resulting in substantial financial gains. The FIR, filed by a BMC engineer under sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust at the Azad Maidan police station on September 14, also implicates Waikar's wife, Manisha.

The land in question falls under BMC's Garden and Building Department, designated for a public garden. The permission for its commercial use was granted during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

The EoW had previously issued notices to department officials, seeking their cooperation in the investigation due to their knowledge about the land allocation. However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

According to EoW officials, Waikar has been summoned to appear for questioning on Monday morning. Waikar, who has been elected as an MLA from Jogeshwari East for three consecutive terms since 2019, also served as a cabinet minister from 2014 to 2019.

