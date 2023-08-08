Mumbai News: EOW Raids Bandra Residence Of Builder Rajan Dhruv of Orbit Ventures

Representative Pic |

Mumbai: Economic Offence Wing (EOW) conducted early morning raids at builder Rajan Dhruv of Orbit Venture at Pali Hill, Bandra residence on Monday. He had not opened the door for the last 4 hours and the EOW officers were waiting outside.

EOW waited for 3 hrs and broke open his door as per Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as he didn’t open the door. His son was found along with his servants. Initial investigation was conducted by the police.

Bombay HC Directed Police Commissioner To Trace & Nab The Accused

Last July, HC had directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to trace and capture Orbit Ventures builders as the duo were absconding.

The HC was hearing a plea filed by Axis Finance for recovery of Rs 163 crore from Orbit with 16.25 per cent interest per year from January 1, 2021, till payment is done.

EOW Officials Confirm Raids

Senior EOW officials confirmed the raids on Orbit Venture Developers duo Rajan and Hiren Dhruv after a fresh case was registered last night. “They refused to open doors initially but eventually the police managed to get inside and searches were conducted,” said an EOW official.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

