Mumbai News: Emerging 'Selling' And 'Buying' Of Bank Accounts Tops In Cybercrime | Unsplash

Amid the rising number of cyber crimes, the police have uncovered a new angle used by cyber crooks - the buying and selling of bank accounts.

These bank accounts are used by commoners, safe to say the poor people, who receive small amounts in exchange by selling their bank accounts to others who use them for illegal and unauthorized purposes.

While plenty of such instances are happening across the country, Mumbai Police recently uncovered this element when they arrested five individuals from Odisha in a cyber fraud case. The detection was handled by the West Cyber police who managed to trace the bank account owner, who turned out to have no role in the cyber crime.

Explaining it further, PI Savita Shinde from West Cyber police station told the FPJ, “These accounts were made by fraudsters using random individuals’ security documents for which these individuals receive petty amounts in return.” She added that in most instances bank employees have a significant role to play - who help the fraudsters to create bogus bank accounts using minimal formalities - making the whole process illegal.

The second case was at Matunga police station which arrested five individuals from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai - who managed to dupe a King Circle-based senior citizen by posing as SBI officials. Again, the catch here was how these fraudsters used dummy bank accounts to move the money from one to another. The breakthrough in the case was when one of the bank accounts was traced in a small slum area of Malad’s Malwani. The owner of the bank account confessed to police about how he sold his bank account kit - consisting of a passbook, chequebook, ATM card, and Debit Card - to someone random, and in exchange got some petty cash.

According to PI Keshav Wagh of Matunga police station, a current account valued at Rs. 20,000, while a savings account is sold at Rs. 30,000. “The arrested accused confessed about how they got the money for selling the bank accounts. One of them said they got Rs. 15,000, while Rs. 5,000 goes to the middle-man. If the account sees good transactions (mostly through cyber frauds), they get some commission in addition,” said Wagh.

Meanwhile, in the Matunga case, police are likely to arrest a bank employee who helped the accused in successfully creating bank accounts illegally.

Adding to this, another officer said, “This new trend of selling accounts poses a high threat to civilians who unknowingly give away their name to be involved in organized crime. Though they receive some cash in return, the transactions that take place in these mule accounts will land the original account holders in trouble with law enforcement.”