Mumbai News: Embezzlement Scandal In C'est La Vie Club, Staff Accused Of Misappropriating Member's Fees

Mumbai: The C’est La Vie club at Hill Road in Bandra has filed a case against five ex-workers for allegedly embezzling club members’ fees. A case has been registered for common intention and breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code.

The club offers two restaurants, a gym and swimming pool facilities. The complaint was lodged by its senior executive Akhil Angane.

The misappropriation case

As per the FIR, the club’s owner, Basab Paul, received complaints from members for not getting fee receipts for ₹20,000 membership. Paul instructed Angane to investigate the matter. On checking the receipt books, it was discovered that receptionist Benita Koli had failed to transfer the fees to the accounts department. When Paul inquired about the missing amount, Koli claimed to have given ₹10,000 to a coach named Nikhil and ₹7,500 to another receptionist, Darshna Madhare.

However, upon reviewing her HDFC bank statements, it became apparent that members’ fees had been deposited into her account. Further inquiry revealed that Koli and her accomplices, Madhare, Krutika Koli, Archana Rathod and Asif Shaikh, had collectively embezzled ₹8,15,000.