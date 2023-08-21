 Mumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road

Mumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road

This 21-story structure has been a prominent feature of the Adarsh Nagar area near Zaveri Bazar.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo: Pexels

A tense situation unfolded in Aditya Park Tower, located on Kalbadevi Road, as an elevator collapse raised alarms. The incident was swiftly reported by BMC's Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB) at 20:50 hrs on August 21, 2023.

The incident, involving the collapse of an empty car parking lift, occurred on the 11th floor of the Aditya Park Tower. This 21-story structure has been a prominent feature of the Adarsh Nagar area near Zaveri Bazar.

Authorities were quick to respond, mobilizing BMC's MFB, the police, BEST Supply, and ward staff. While there are no injuries reported at this time, the incident has triggered concerns about the safety of elevators within the building.

Read Also
6 People Trapped For 30 Minutes In Lift As It Gets Stuck Midway In Greater Noida Society; Visuals...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road

Mumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road

Maharashtra: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan Finally Holds The Reins

Maharashtra: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan Finally Holds The Reins

Maharashtra News: EV Power Usage Sees 3-Fold Rise In 10 Months

Maharashtra News: EV Power Usage Sees 3-Fold Rise In 10 Months

Mumbai News: Youth Dies After Wall Collapses On Chawl In Kurla

Mumbai News: Youth Dies After Wall Collapses On Chawl In Kurla

Mumbai News: BEST To Roll Out 5 More Double Decker Buses From August 23

Mumbai News: BEST To Roll Out 5 More Double Decker Buses From August 23