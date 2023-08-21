Mumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road

Representational image | Photo: Pexels

A tense situation unfolded in Aditya Park Tower, located on Kalbadevi Road, as an elevator collapse raised alarms. The incident was swiftly reported by BMC's Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB) at 20:50 hrs on August 21, 2023.

The incident, involving the collapse of an empty car parking lift, occurred on the 11th floor of the Aditya Park Tower. This 21-story structure has been a prominent feature of the Adarsh Nagar area near Zaveri Bazar.

Authorities were quick to respond, mobilizing BMC's MFB, the police, BEST Supply, and ward staff. While there are no injuries reported at this time, the incident has triggered concerns about the safety of elevators within the building.

