 Mumbai News: Elephantiasis To Be Thing Of Past In 8 Districts
Universal Medicine Campaign plays crucial role in wiping out the disease.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Mumbai News: Elephantiasis To Be Thing Of Past In 8 Districts | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Elephantiasis is on the verge of eradication from the eight districts of Maharashtra, thanks to the sustained Universal Medicine Campaign (UMC) under which entire populaces of high-risk areas are administered drugs recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As per 2020-21 census, there were close to 31,258 lymphoedema (abnormal swelling in an arm or leg) and 11,929 hydrocele cases in the state. The districts most-affected by elephantiasis aka lymphatic filariasis include Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad, Sindhudurg, Nandrubar, Solapur, Akola, Jalgaon, Thane and Palghar.

Universal Medicine Campaign

The UMC has resulted in significant improvements as 2023 data suggests that there are now 30,334 elephantiasis and 7,256 hydrocele cases in Maharashtra. The campaign played a crucial role in almost wiping out the disease from Jalgaon, Wardha, Sidhudurg, Akola, Amravati, Latur, Osmanabad, Solapur, Shahapur taluka in Thane and Western evaluation unit in Yavatmal, said a senior health official. Similarly, surgery for hydrocele is provided free of cost at government hospitals.

According to the WHO, elephantiasis is the second most disabling disease after mental health. Every year between August 16 and 31, the state health department conducts a survey to gather headcount of patients.

