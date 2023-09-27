Mumbai News: Eid-e-Milad To Be Celebrated A Day Later To Avoid Untoward Incident

Eid-e-Milad to be celebrated on September 29 | Representational image

Mumbai: Although Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday is on Thursday, the city will see a public celebration of the same on Friday.

Since Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi coincided, the Muslim community in the city had decided to push the procession marking the celebration by a day so that no untoward incident happens because many routes of the Ganpati procession and Eid were to be the same.

Chaudhary Jayant Singh to attend procession

The procession from Khilafat House will be attended by Chaudhary Jayant Singh, MP and president of Rashtriya Lok Dal, who will be the chief guest. “He is a kisan (farmer) leader and working for communal harmony in his constituency and Western Uttar Pradesh. He has brought Jats and Muslims together and been instrumental in stopping communal juggernauts. We felt Muslims should also reciprocate his goodwill gesture and we invited him to be the chief guest of the procession,” said Sarfarz Arzoo, chairman of the All India Khilafat Committee.

Others attending the event are Allama Sayyed Nayyar Ashrafi Al Jinlani, rector of Khanqah-e-Ashrafiya Faridiya in UP, Imtiyaz Jaleel, MP, Shahid Siddiqui former MP, Amin Patel, MLA, Rais Shaikh, MLA and Sujat Ambekar. “The police have responded to our requests and everything has been smoothened. There should not be any hiccups,” said Arzoo.

No DJ music during Eid-e-Milad celebration

To ensure that processions do not disturb the general public with loud music not related to the procession, members of the community this year too have called for no use of loud music. “We have asked that DJ remix songs should not be played. It is not acceptable in our religion. This discipline should be avoided. We have asked members to walk in such a manner that people on the way do not get troubled. Many get disturbed and people with heart ailments have a problem if loud music is played. Over the years our appeal has made a difference. We instead request people to do charity,” said Maulana Moin Ashraf (Moin Mian)

Trustees of Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah claimed that they would also be exhibiting possessions used by Prophet that have passed from different places and are with it. “Moe-e-Mubarak (sacred hair) and some other possessions of the Prophet (PBUH) will be put up for ziyarat (display) in the morning at Mahim Dargah and afternoon at Haji Ali Dargah. Our team will visit different hospitals and help those needy,” said Sohail Khandwani, trustee of Mahim and Haji Ali Dargah.