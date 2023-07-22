Mumbai News: Education Minister Kesarkar Directs BMC Schools To Include Reading & Farming Lessons

Maharashtra's School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe

Mumbai: For holistic development of students, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday directed the BMC to launch 'Read Mumbai' and 'Kitchen Garden' projects at the civic-run schools. As the name suggests, the first initiative aims at cultivating reading habits in students while the objective of the second project is to introduce them to farming practices. Moreover, the vegetables grown by the students will be used in mid-day meals, Kesarkar said after inaugurating a new building of the Kurla civic school.

Kitchen Garden projects

The reading campaign will be implemented across the state while 'Kitchen Garden' will help students to understand the hardships faced by farmers, he said, underlining that pre-primary and primary education are the important stages of learning. He added that hi-tech education, including artificial intelligence technique, will be soon introduced in schools across the state.

Learning in vernacular languages

Batting for imparting education in mother tongue, the minister said, “Students can learn any subject thoroughly if it's taught in their mother tongue. Even renowned scientists had taken education in their mother tongue. The English language is just a medium of communication, hence, students should learn in their mother tongue. Maharashtra is the only state which gives education in 10 different languages.”

Kurla Nehru Nagar School

Established in 1962, Kurla Nehru Nagar school has witnessed a gradual increase in enrollment. Currently, there are 70 classrooms, including the seven digital ones. The existing strength is 2,500 while the headcount of teaching and non-teaching staff stands at 122.

