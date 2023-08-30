Mumbai News: ED Probes Event Management Company Over Payment Of ₹40 Cr For Online Betting App's Party In Dubai | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on Tuesday linked to an event management company in relation to a case involving the Mahadev app. The focus of the ED's investigation revolves around a payment 40 crore rupees for a Dubai party organized by the online betting platform, Mahadev.

The search, carried out Tuesday concentrated on a Mumbai-based event management company hired by Mahadev app to organise party in Dubai scheduled for the upcoming month. With numerous celebrities invited to the event, this company was tasked with coordinating their participation and managing all logistical arrangements.

Rs 40 Cr Transactions Were Made For Dubai-Based Event

Based on credible sources, the Mahadev app enlisted the services of the Mumbai-based company for this event, entrusting them with the role of coordinating with celebrities and ensuring their attendance at the party, along with supervising various elements of the Dubai-based event. Payments, involving both cash and online transactions, reached a cumulative amount of approximately 40 crore rupees.

These financial transactions have raised suspicions of irregularities, prompting the ED to initiate an investigation into the matter. In a recent development, the ED conducted a search at the location of Mahadev app in Chhattisgarh, leading to the arrest of three individuals. This group includes Chhattisgarh Police ASI Chandrabhushan Verma, along with hawala operators Anil and Sunil Damani, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Searches Conducted In Visakhapatnam As Well

The investigation also extended to Visakhapatnam, where searches were executed last week. The Mahadev Online Book App, prohibited by the Central government, has faced scrutiny for allegedly facilitating illicit betting across a range of live games including poker, card games, chance games, cricket, badminton, tennis, and football. The platform additionally enables users to place bets on Indian elections.

The key promoters of the Mahadev app, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, are said to operate from Dubai. In connection with these activities, the ED has issued a lookout notice for these two individuals, suspecting their potential links to the D company.

