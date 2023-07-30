Mumbai News: Duo Held For Stealing 20 Laptops Worth ₹10 Lakh

Representative Image

Mumbai: The D B Marg police have arrested two men for stealing and selling laptops worth ₹10 lakh. The duo identified as Ronit Pardeshi and Alok Pardeshi had stolen 20 laptops.

According to the information given by the police, the complainant Amit Jain, a laptop seller, was called by a businessman Sandeep Jain, informing him that his laptop has come to him for sale. Amit checked and found that the said laptop belongs to his shop but he has not sold it.

While checking the CCTV footage, Amit saw his salesman Ronit Pardeshi carrying the same laptop when he opened the shop on Friday morning. He also found out that 20 laptops were stolen from his shop between June 6 and July 28. between June 6 and July 28

After his complaint to the police, the accused and his accomplice Alok Pardeshi were apprehended.