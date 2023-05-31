Mumbai News: Duo booked for duping 2 women of ₹8 lakh in pretext of renting homes | File

Mumbai: The Andheri police have booked a duo for allegedly duping two women of Rs8 lakh on the pretext of helping them rent a house. The accused were identified as Rajendra Maskar and Vaibhav Mhaskar.

According to the first information report (FIR), Marigrace Pritam, 47, had approached an agent for buying an accommodation in the Dhivate Chawl in Gudavali, Kandivali. The agent then introduced her to the duo.

Victim paid Rs 3 lakh deposit to the accused

In January, the accused had informed Marigrace that a rentee was staying in the house but assured her that the person would vacate soon as his son has the power of attorney for the property. Believing him, the complainant paid Rs3 lakh as heavy deposit.

Similar fraud was done with the victim's relative

Later, the rentee refused to leave hence prompting Marigrace to ask for a refund but didn't get it. The woman said the accused cheated her relative Julie Disilva in the same way, and took Rs 5 lakh from her.

Accused booked under relevant charges

According to sources, Vaibhav has been already named in a similar offence and is currently out on bail. A separate case has been filed against the duo under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).