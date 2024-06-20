Mumbai News: Drunk Driver Rams Into Footpath Fence, Crushing Pedestrian; Booked | FPJ

The menace of drunk driving soars in the city with yet another incident coming to light. On June 11, the Mulund police booked a 27-year-old youth for driving under the influence of alcohol and injuring another youth, severely, outside Sandeep Bar and Restaurant. What’s worse is that the driver – Deep Bharat Thakkar – is still out, scot-free, while the victim – Piyush Ramchandani, 28, is battling for his life at an ICU in a private hospital.

According to the FIR registered by Piyush at Mulund police station, during the early hours of June 11, he and his friends had a birthday party to attend. After the party, they were walking on the footpath near Panch Rasta, opposite Sandeep Bar and Restaurant, when a speeding four-wheeler collided with the iron barricade linings of the footpath, which collapsed on Piyush, crushing him down to the ground.

The speeding car didn’t stop there, it continued to run over the fallen barricade and Piyush who was below the barricade. Piyush started to bleed and subsequently lost consciousness. Piyush’s friends and locals tried their best to remove the car and the barricade off Piyush and even held Deep Thakkar who was trying to escape from the spot after causing the alleged accident.

The police said the vehicle was a white SUV Hyundai Creta MH 03 DA 8190, and the driver, Thakkar, is a resident of Sant Ramdas Road, Mulund East. Thakkar, who was clearly in an intoxicated state, was taken to the police station after his medical examination where his blood samples were collected for forensic examination.

“The blood samples are sent to the Kalina Forensic Laboratory for examination. The report is yet to arrive but we have sent the driver accused a notice under section 41A CrPC for being present at the police station for interrogation. The probe is ongoing,” said an official placed at Mulund police station.

Meanwhile, Piyush, a working professional, had to undergo a painful operation on his leg along with other injuries on the body. The family informed the Free Press Journal that Piyush got an iron rod inserted in one of his legs, and the doctors predict it will take him months to start walking again.

“I remember the screeching tired and then, unbearable pain. I thought I was going to die,” said Piyush, talking about the horrific incident, adding that the mental torment is as bad as the physical one.

“Our lives have been turned upside down because of one person’s recklessness. We want justice, not just for our son, but to prevent this from happening to anyone else,” said a close family member of Piyush.

Deep Thakkar has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering human life), of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) and 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act.