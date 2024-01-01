Mumbai News: Drugs Worth ₹50 Lakh Seized On New Year's Eve; 1 Held In Mahim | Representational Image

Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a man along with 250 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drugs in the Mahim area on New Year's Eve, officials said. The estimated value of seized drugs is Rs 50 lakh, they said.

According to officials, a team from the Worli unit of the ANC was patrolling late at night. While patrolling near Mahim Railway Station, they noticed a man standing on the footpath near platform number one.

The man appeared suspicious, prompting ANC officials to stop and search him. During the search, they found a white powder in a plastic bag, identified as MD drugs, leading to the arrest of the person.

Case Filed Under NDPS Act

Upon interrogation, he identified himself as Benedict Francis Godgift Cyprian alias Dinku (37). The police registered a case under the NDPS Act and arrested him.

The ANC seized 250 grams of MD drugs from Dinku, valued at Rs 5 million in the international market. Dinku resides in Nalasopara, and the police are investigating the source of the MD drugs, they said. The ANC presented Dinku in court, where he was remanded in police custody until January 3, officials added.

Recent Drug Bust By ANC

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers from the Ghatkopar area and recovered MD drugs worth Rs 30 lakh on December 13. The drugs were seized by the Worli unit of ANC.

"Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 30 lakhs from Ghatkopar area. The police registered a case against both of them under the NDPS Act and presented them in court, where the court sent them to police custody till December 14. Further investigation underway," Mumbai Crime Branch police said.

According to Mumbai police, the Worli Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell was patrolling near Ghatkopar station, when two persons were seen moving suspiciously. When the police searched both of them, MD drugs were recovered from them. Its price is Rs 30 lakh in the international market.