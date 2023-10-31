Mumbai News: Drought-Hit Districts, Escalating Maratha Agitation Met with Lackadaisical State Response

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

Mumbai: While 25 out of 36 districts are reeling under the dark clouds of drought, and the Maratha agitation is turning violent with virtually all communication links between the government and the agitators down, the response from the key constituents of the state government appears to be very casual and laid back.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, successful in persuading Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw his fast and granting a window of 40 days for further action, failed to use it wisely to prevent escalation. A move to extend the Justice Shinde committee might prove counterproductive. Even when the agitation worsened, the CM continued with his scheduled program at Yavatmal, appearing indifferent to the state's unrest.

Fadnavis focussed on pleasing everyone

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis prioritised his party agenda over the state's problems, campaigning during violent protests. He seemed more focused on pleasing everyone and depended heavily on CM Shinde. The BJP's goals in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and at the center took precedence, leaving questions about Fadnavis' confidence in the stability of the Shinde government.

The third figure, Ajit Pawar, remained aloof from the Maratha issue and Jarange-Patil's agitation, facing challenges on multiple fronts. While avoiding problematic situations, he strategically utilized 'political illnesses.'

The third influential figure is Ajit Pawar. He seems to have distanced himself from the entire Maratha issue as well as Jarange-Patil's agitation. He appears to be dealing with challenges on two fronts: he was unable to attend a public program in Baramati due to the Maratha agitation, and his Pawar family members in politics have intensified their criticism against him. In this context, he seems to be focused on reaping political benefits from the prior understanding he had before joining the government, while avoiding potential problematic situations. To achieve this, he has been astutely utilising 'political illnesses.'

Although the situation hasn't reached the level of Nero fiddling while Rome burned, the trajectory appears to be moving in that direction.

