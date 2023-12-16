Mumbai News: DRI Move Customs Tribunal In Essar Group Case

Directorate of Revenue IIntelligence (DRI) | File Pic

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has moved the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) against the orders of its adjudicating authority (AA) granting relief to several entities linked to the Ruia family’s Essar Group for alleged over-invoicing of charges.

The DRI rejected the AA’s observation that the agency had only submitted “covering letters of the bankers” and that other investigation documents were also filed with the CESTAT.

The AA had based its decision on the Supreme Court’s dismissal of over-invoicing charges against units of the Adani Group in March. The tax evasion and investigation agency argued that while both may relate to overvaluation, the facts of the two cases are different.

The DRI appealed that since the importers had moved the Bombay High Court in the Essar matter, “adjudication, on the basis of decision in the case of M/s Adani Power Maharashtra Limited and M/s Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Ltd appears to be incorrect”. The agency also contested the rejection by the AA of documents received from overseas banks as being computer printouts and not certificates as mandated under Section 138 C (4) of the Customs Act, 1962, and therefore lacking evidentiary value.

“Documents bore signatures and seals of the relevant officials,” reads the DRI petition, which adds that the documents received from the banks were exact replicas of the original documents available with the banks and are admissible as evidence since they are deemed to be documents in terms of the provisions of Customs Act.

DRI issues notices to Essar Group

DRI Mumbai Zone had issued show cause notices (SCN) between March 2015 and August 2016 against Essar Group companies Essar Power Gujarat Ltd (EPGL), Essar Power MP Ltd (EPMPL), Essar Oil Ltd (EOL), Essar Projects India Ltd (EPIL), Matix Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (Matix), Vadinar Power Co Ltd (VPCL) and Essar Bulk Terminal Salaya Ltd.

The agency alleged that SCN against four of the Essar firms that imported goods had a cumulative declared value of ₹9,299 crore, while the estimated actual value was ₹6,698 crore.

The second SCN alleged that while the actual value of the imported goods was ₹332 crore, the invoice was inflated to ₹588 crore. The DRI probe alleged that Essar Group siphoned off funds abroad through GSF, an intermediary in the UAE, controlled and managed by the Ruia family through the ultimate holding company of the Essar Group.

The DRI argued that while the AA relied on the order in the Adani case, there was no evidence to show that the two cases were similar.

While the AA held that the two parties, ie the supplier and the importers in the case of M/s Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd (APML), were not related during the relevant period and that the price was not affected by the relationship because the contract entered between them was on the basis of international competitive bidding.

Link between supplier-importer transactions?

The DRI argued that in the Essar Group case, transactions between the supplier and the importers are ‘related’, the fact of which is not disputed.

The DRI claimed that the AA had accepted the agency’s contention that the supplier and the importers were related through a web of holding companies and trusts owned by the Ruias or their immediate family members. It rejected the contention that the department had failed to elaborate as to how this relationship had influenced the price of imported goods.

“Interestingly, it is not GSF but Essar Group who have sought to defend GSF, which only confirms the umbilical link,” the DRI said.