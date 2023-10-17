 Mumbai News: Dog Feeder Molested, Threatened With Gang Rape
On October 15, Bansode abused the complainant while she was feeding dogs

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was booked for allegedly assaulting and molesting a dog feeder who has been giving food to canines in the same area for four years. The accused was identified as Aman Bansode, who also threatened her with gang rape and murder, said the MHB police.

The 25-year-old woman, who is a resident of Yogi Nagar, Borivali West, said that she daily feeds dogs between 10.30pm to 11pm. She alleged that a group of boys often teased her, but she ignored them.

On October 15, Bansode abused the complainant while she was feeding dogs. When she confronted him, he assaulted and molested her. Hearing her cries, the victim's parents and brother arrived at the scene, but the accused abused and hit them as well.

A case has been filed against him under sections 324 (hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (breach of peace), 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Senior Inspector Sudheer Kudalkar said that the accused will be arrested soon.

