Mumbai News: Doctor Couple Scammed Of ₹ 44,000 And Car By Transporter En Route To Visakhapatnam, Investigation Underway

Representational Image

A doctor couple from south Mumbai lost Rs44,000 and their car in a bid to transport the vehicle to Visakhapatnam. Stuti Basu, 36, works at Tata Hospital in Parel. Her husband Sabyasachi was transferred to Homi Bhabha Cancer Research Centre in Visakhapatnam and wanted his car transported from Mumbai to the new location for three months.

Payment Disputes And Missing Car Incident

The couple scanned Google for options on transporters and found one (Agarwal Transport Company) on March 24. After initial contact, one Pankaj Singh got back and sought Rs17,000 for the delivery but wanted the money transferred before the job. On March 27, a person named Sunil contacted Sabyasachi Basu and took the car. After driving away, he messaged saying he needed to pay for the transport insurance, which Sabyasachi refused to pay and asked Singh to return the car. Singh, however, said that the car was en route.

Investigation In The Case Underway

When Sabyasachi tracked the car online, he found out that his car had reached Solapur. The next day, he found out that the vehicle was on hold due to non payment. Sabyasachi then called Singh and transferred Rs27,840 to the account mentioned by him.

The car, however, didn’t reach Visakhapatnam and Singh started avoiding the couple’s calls, following which they lodged a complaint with the Agripada police, who said that an investigation in the matter is underway.