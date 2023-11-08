Mumbai News: Diwali Relief To Dadar Hawkers | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Mumbai Guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar has instructed the BMC officials to stop action against the hawkers in Dadar during the Diwali festival. The decision was taken on humanitarian grounds after the hawkers protested against the civic body’s action to vacate the area on Tuesday.

Dadar is one of the favourite shopping destinations in the city. The station, which connects Western and Central lines and is surrounded by vegetable and flower markets, witnesses lakhs of footfall every day.

Difficulty for citizens

With just a few days left before the Diwali festival, the market is overcrowded with shoppers. The important routes like Ranade Road, D'silva Road and others are surrounded by hawkers, making it difficult for the citizens to walk.

In order to clear the way for pedestrians and vehicles, the G south ward removed around 79 hawkers from Ranade Road and MC Jawale Road in the last two days. A group of hawkers agitated outside Dadar station for three hours on Tuesday evening. Later, as the matter was reported to the Kesarka, he suggested allowing them at least till Diwali.

Kesarkar said, “The hawkers have prepared for the last two months and have brought their goods for sale. If the goods are seized, they will suffer a huge loss. It is not our purpose to make them suffer. We have allowed them on humanitarian grounds to carry out their business for the next few days. However, after Diwali, they will have to immediately remove their materials on their own or have to face civic action.”

However, Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader of the BMC said, “If they are allowing hawkers in Dadar to do their business on the road, then they should also allow the hawkers in other areas too. As per the hawkers' policy, hawking and non-hawking zones will be demarcated. If the BMC implemented the policy, the problem would not have arisen.”