 Mumbai News: Director Of Advani Hotels Accused Of Assaulting Wife
Shahana Garg accuses husband of mistreatment over money and share in ancestral property; Worli police open investigation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 12:35 AM IST
Mumbai News: Director Of Advani Hotels Accused Of Assaulting Wife | Representative Image

The proprietor of a popular beach resort in Goa has filed a case in Worli police station against her hotelier husband accusing him of harassment and assault.

Shahana Garg, 43, has accused Prahlad Advani, director of Advani Hotels and Resorts India (previously Ramada Hotel), of mistreatment over money and share in her ancestral property.

According to Garg, she married Advani in 2012. Her family spent large sums on the wedding and after the birth of their child, she said.

Garg claimed that Advani assaulted her in front of his parents, Sunder and Menka Advani. She said the harassment began after she refused to obtain a share in her father’s property in Manali.

The result of this dispute ended with the family taking away her nine-year-old son on April 30, Garg said, adding she was not allowed to meet her child.

Garg told the police her in-laws might leave the country with her son, as they had acquired foreign citizenship.

The FIR names Prahlad Advani and his parents. They have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498 (enticing or taking away/detaining with criminal intent a married woman), 504 (intentional insult) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

