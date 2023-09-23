 Mumbai News: Diamond Merchant Cheated Of ₹72 Lakh; Case Registered
Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

A diamond merchant has registered a case against a man who, over time, gained trust and took a diamond worth Rs 72 lakh without making the payment. 

According to the FIR, the 21-year-old Aryan Ruprel from Andheri’s Lokhandwala complex runs a diamond shop with his father, Umit Ruprel, in Bandra. About three to four months ago, while the father was in Dubai he met a businessman Mahesh Vasoya, who, over time, purchased diamonds from them and made the payment in cash, earning their trust. On August 28, Umit called his son from Dubai and told him Vasoya would visit the shop the next day to buy a pear-shaped diamond worth Rs75 lakh. Aryan handed over the diamond to Vasoya the following day. Vasoya assured them that he would pay the half amount in cash and the other half through the bank to which they agreed. But when the father contacted Vasoya for payment, his mobile was switched off, leaving him feeling suspicious and cheated. Both kept trying to contact Vasoya but to no avail. 

Consequently, Aryan registered a complaint against Vasoya under sections 406 (breach of trust), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the IPC Act at Bandra police station on September 22.

