Mumbai News: Devotees Celebrate Every Aspect Of Ramayana

Ramleela at Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: It is not just fasting and visits to Mother Goddess and playing dandiya, devotees are also glued to Ramleela, which is being organised in various parts of the city.

As Navratri started, so did the Ramleela, which culminates on the day of Vijayadashami with the burning of Ravana’s effigy. “We would have wanted to see it for more time but we have to go to work tomorrow. If time permits, we will come back again on a day we have a day off and can stay longer,” said Anish Paswan, who had come with his group of friends at Girgaon Chowpatty to watch Ramleela.

Use of technology

At the chowpatty, Shree Adarsh Ramleela, which is celebrating 60 years of Ramleela, will also be relying on use of technology. “Ramleela started today. Today after aarti we had the birth of Lord Ram and his brothers,” said Kanbehari Agarwal, trustee and honorary joint secretary of Shree Adarsh Ramleela.

The ten-day festival will culminate with Ravan dehan (burning). “It is cold fireworks through which Ravan’s effigy is burnt. This time we are also trying to keep up with technology and plan to have LED screens so that people who stand at a distance from the stage can also watch what is happening,” added Agarwal.

The mandal gets performed from Mathura who perform at the Ramleela. “It is the same set of people who have been performing for years together,” said Agarwal. At Azad Maidan the case is no different. “We have people who have been coming from Ayodhya who perform Ramleela,” said Suresh Mishra, general secretary of Shree Maharashtra Ramleela Mandal.

Episodes on Mother Sati coming to earth

The organisers say that besides showing the need for Lord Ram to take birth, it also shows the episodes where Mother Sati comes to earth. “We go by Ramacharitmanas like most others do. Out here we also show how Mother Sati had gone to earth to meet Lord Ram. The birth of Lord Ram will be enacted tomorrow as other things are also played. These include the havoc created by Ravana, Mother Sati coming to earth to test Lord Ram and Dakhsa Yagya among others,” said Ranjeet Singh, assistant general secretary of the Mandal.

Tomorrow most Ramleelas will have Vishwamitra come and take Lord Ram to Janakpuri. The death of King Dashrath, Lord Ram’s ‘vanwas’ and subsequent events will follow. A predominantly Hindu festival, it also has participation of Muslims. “I make Ravan effigies every year. This time too I have made several in Mumbai. I feel as a Muslim I do by bit for Ramleela,” said Hafizuddinbhai who makes Ravan effigies at several places.