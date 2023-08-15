Mumbai News: Demand for Flags Slows Down Amid Late 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Call, Khadi Bhandar Reports Stock Surplus

Mumbai News: Independence Day Flag Sale Pummets At Khadi Bhandar | FPJ

Mumbai: As Ajay Patil, Dombivili resident, stood to decide which national flag to buy, he made a video call to his society members. Patil wanted to ask which flag he select and show options like that of a rope available for different sizes of the National Flag. Availability of Tricolour at Khadi Bhandar stood starkly different from what it was a year ago when the Prime Minister first made a call for "Har Ghar Tiranga''.

"This year we have plenty of stock. Last year more than 1,000 got sold in a day and this year we have just about cross 100 today for the 12X18 inch flags that people took for their respective flats. Even for 18X27 inch flags that are popular with society, it is the same case," said Shankar Darde, assistant manager of Khadi Bhandar.

Khadi Bandar sees drop in flag demand

Staffers at Khadi Bhandar anticipated a drop in demand because of the "very late call" to have Tricolour at homes this year as compared to last year. "Last year we had orders in the hundreds from institutions, various government offices and even collectors' offices. Some may already have it. Also, this year the government's call to have the Tiranga came very late. By this time last year we were struggling to meet demand while this year we have plenty of stock," said Darde.

Khadi Bhandar staffers felt that the Post Office giving services at the doorsteps did not affect the sale. “This was there last year too. The flag India Post or others give is cheaper. What we sell is as per flag code and made of khadi,” added Darde.

RS Jadhav, a Panvel resident, vouched for it. “I have taken some from the Post Office, but we wanted one of Khadi also. We prefer the Khadi one for the society,” said Jadhav. India Post asked some of its postmen to visit houses to sell the flags, which some said was also not the job of a postman.

"We purchased a few as we did not want and felt it could be used. They sold it for mere Rs25," said Shyam Pendalkar, a Mazgaon resident. Some felt that the government should have given flagsfor free.

“The government is spending so much money on ads and giving contracts to make these flags that are sold. There is a case of it seeking publicity. In such a case, why should a tax-payer's money be used,” asked Nikhil Mishra, a resident of Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowkie.

