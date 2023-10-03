 Mumbai News: Delays Plague Panvel-Bound Harbour & Trans-Harbour Suburban Trains; Details Inside
The cause of these delays was attributed to bunching resulting from a technical point failure that occurred at Panvel earlier in the morning, from 05:35 AM to 07:25 AM. An official statement confirmed this incident.

Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Central Railway

Mumbai: Commuters on the Panvel-bound Harbour and Trans-Harbour suburban train lines faced significant delays as services ran approximately 30 minutes behind schedule between the Belapur-Panvel section on Tuesday Morning. The cause of these delays was attributed to bunching resulting from a technical point failure that occurred at Panvel earlier in the morning, from 05:35 AM to 07:25 AM. An official statement confirmed this incident.

Trains Running Normal Between Vashi And Belapur

Despite the disruptions on the Panvel-bound lines, Central Railway claimed that services bound for Vashi and Belapur continued to operate as usual, providing some relief for passengers traveling in those directions.

The root of the problem appears to be ongoing yard remodeling work at the Panvel station during nighttime hours. This work has necessitated a series of night blocks, with a five-day night block already underway since Monday. The effects of these night blocks on train schedules have become apparent as bunching and delays have become more frequent.

article-image

