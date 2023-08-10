Mumbai News: Decks Cleared For Two Crucial Metro Depots

Representational image

Mumbai: After a wait of a few years, finally, decks are cleared for construction of two crucial metro car depots that would enable for Metro 9 (Dahisar East to Bhayandar) and 12 (Kalyan to Taloja) to become operational.

During the week, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) achieved a significant milestone by getting possession of crucial lands for the construction of two vital metro depots. These land parcels will facilitate the efficient operation, maintenance, and repair of metro trains.

Mumbai Metro 12: The Thane Milestone

For Mumbai Metro 12, the state government has transferred a total of 47 hectare of land located at Niljepada in Thane district to the development authority. The advance possession land was granted to MMRDA, marking a crucial step in the development of this metro route.

In addition, advanced possession of 59.65 hectare of land at Dongri Village (in Bhayander West) has been granted for the development of Metro Route 9.

Currently, three metro lines are operational, bringing happiness to millions of Mumbaikars. The integration of metro depots, such as the ones being established in Thane district, is crucial for the successful implementation and maintenance of these metro lines.

Critical Integration for Seamless Operations

However, the MMRDA is yet to get possession of land for the same facility for another two critical metro lines of Metro 4 and 4A (Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavli-Gaimukh) and Thane-Bhiwandi line of Metro 5. For now, the MMRDA has identified land parcels at Mogharpada off Ghodbunder Road and at Kasheli in Bhiwandi for Metro 4 and 4A and Metro 5, respectively.

Anticipating Future Expansion

“At present, all the metro projects are progressing very fast and with the acquisition of these lands, the works will be completed soon. It is very important for the smooth operation, maintenance and repair of trains. Along with this, with the help of the state government, efforts are being made to transfer all the remaining proposed metro depots. We are studying the extension of Metro 12 and its integration with the Navi Mumbai Metro station is proposed,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.