Mumbai News: Danve Demands High-Level Inquiry Into Chiplun Bridge Collapse Incident

Mumbai: Leader of opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve on Tuesday demanded that a high-level inquiry be initiated into the collapse of an under-construction bridge at Chiplun and that the contractors be blacklisted.

In a press conference, Danve lashed out at the BJP asking why the party is sitting quiet now when they are known to make much hue and cry whenever such things happen at other places.

Fault lies with the government system: Danve

The BJP had created a ruckus when a bridge fell in Bengal. The Chiplun incident is equally shameful, Danve said. He also added that the fault lies with the government system. Once the work is allotted to an agency the government engineers don’t even bother to visit the place again and they are only after the cuts they receive. He demanded that all such things that lead to such mishaps too need to be probed and people concerned need to be taught a lesson.

Danve also suggested that a separate head needs to be created for the procurement of medicines to be used in health camps. “Else, the medicines meant for government hospitals will be used in camps and then there will be scarce funds for the hospitals for procurement of medicines,” he said while citing a recent camp conducted in Tuljapur in Solapur district.

The leader of the opposition also criticised the BJP stating that the party needs to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image even in village panchayat elections and that they have left with no ability to win any election without his name being used.

