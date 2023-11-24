Mumbai News: Customs Officials Protest 'Naming and Shaming' By Senior IRS, Decry Public Display Of Latecomers Videos (WATCH)

Junior customs officials and clerical staff are up in arms against the “naming and shaming” of latecomers to the New Customs House (NCH), Ballard Estate by senior IRS officials by displaying videos of the offenders being garlanded and offered flower to embarrass and humiliate them.

The unique Gandhian campaign to make habitual latecomers posted at the New Customs House by the Principal Customs Commissioner (General) Sunil Jain to be punctual has led to protests by Group B officers and clerical staff for public humiliation by displaying videos of them being garlanded on entry to the Customs Head Quarters.

Sunil Jain allegedly garlanded latecomers on Wednesday and displayed videos with the names of the junior officers and staff on public screen at NCH reception hall used by all visitors on Thursday. The garlanding and public display of the videos has led to uproar amongst the customs officials with group B officers and clerical staff complaining of "naming and shaming" is public humiliation.

“The naming and shaming of the junior officers and staff with their videos on public screen amounts to a violation of Article 21 and constitutes unwarranted interference in people's privacy and undermining the dignity & self-respect of public servants,” said Abhijat Srivastava, General Secretary, All India Central Excise Inspectors Association.

Efforts to sensitise not shame officers: Commissioner

Principal Customs Commissioner Sunil Jain defended the action stating that greeting with flowers and garland was in real sense greetings to reinstall sense of belongingness in the junior officers and staff. The intention was not name and shame them. “All activities of Customs House are displayed on display Board of Customs House everyday to make them feel that they are part of Customs family. Sensitising them to be on time is part of that process of taking them along in the objectives of the organisation, “ clarified Principal Commissioner Sunil Jain adding that punishment is not considered a methodology for making them punctual so only sensitisation is done.

Group B Customs and Central Excise officers questioned the motives of senior IRS officers legally empowered to address latecoming intentionally undermining the dignity & self-respect of junior officers which is not extended to Group A officers of the IRS cadre.

“Should we also record videos of IRS officers misusing official vehicles & other exploitation of resources and public with their names and do ‘naming & shaming?” argued another staff member at NCH.

Earlier, both HC and SC had pulled the Uttar Pradesh govt when they posted rioters posters in public.