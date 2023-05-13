Mumbai News: Crooks claiming to be bank officials drain ₹1.69 lakh from man's account

Representative Image

Cyber frauds pretending to be bank officials have cheated a man out of ₹1.69 lakh, police said on Saturday.

According to Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police, the complainant Abdul Tajuddin received a call from a woman asking if he needed a loan. He replied in the affirmative.

The caller asked Abdul if he had downloaded the bank’s app on his phone, and he replied yes. The woman then processed his loan through the app and Abdul received ₹1.69 lakh in his bank account.

“Automatic EMI payment facility”

Five days later, Abdul got a call saying he had to activate the “automatic EMI payment facility” on his phone. The caller sent Abdul a link, which he clicked. Abdul next received an OTP, which he shared with the caller. As soon as he shared it, ₹14,330 was debited from Abdul’s account.

When Abdul told the caller that he was not expecting Rs14,330 to be debited, the latter told him not to worry, the money would be returned.

Abdul received 14 more OTPs, and he shared all of them with the caller, losing ₹1.69 lakh in the process.

Finally it dawned on Abdul that he had become a victim of cyber fraud and he approached Lokmanya Tilak Marg police. The police registered a case under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c) and 67(d) of the IT Act.