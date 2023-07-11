 Mumbai News: Crime Branch Arrests Three More Accused in ₹50 Lakh Extortion Case
Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested three more accused in connection with a ₹50 lakh extortion case that took place in Versova. The accused have been identified as Dilip Manjulkar (46), Rustam Shah (32), and Sachin Malhotra (35).

The incident took place on July 8, 2023, when the complainant was abducted from a restaurant in Versova and coerced into paying a ransom of ₹5.30 lakh. The accused, who claimed to be anti-narcotics police officers, threatened to kill the complainant if he did not pay the ransom.

The complainant eventually paid the ransom, but he later approached the police and filed a complaint. The police launched an investigation and arrested one of the accused on July 9, 2023. During the course of the investigation, the police arrested the three other accused.

The accused have been charged with extortion, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation. They will be produced before the court on July 12, 2023.

The case was cracked by the Crime Branch under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Raj Tilak Roshan. Police officers Mahesh Desai and Data Nayak led the investigation.

