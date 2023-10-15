 Mumbai News: Crime Branch Arrests 42 Banished Criminals
Mumbai News: Crime Branch Arrests 42 Banished Criminals

These criminals had reentered the city and were involved in serious crimes.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

In an operation against banished criminals, the Mumbai Crime Branch recently apprehended 42 persons from across Mumbai in two days who had been banished in April 2023. These criminals had reentered the city and were involved in serious crimes.

One of the criminals apprehended was Irfan Shaikh (25) from Ambedkar Nagar, Chembur, who had been banished in April 2023. He has several cases, including attempt to murder, outraging the modesty of women, breaches of peace and numerous other cases, registered against him at various police stations in Tilak Nagar, Vikhroli and Nehru Nagar.

Rahul Katalkar, also known as Rahulya (22) from Chembur, had attempt to murder charges and was accused in cases related to women and other matters. Three cases were filed against him at the RCF police station. The police banished him from Mumbai and Thane city on October 6.

Velu Nayar (39) from Horniman Circle, Fort, was involved in 15 cases, including robbery, causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, cheating, trespass and many more. The police had banished him for one year in December 2022, but he managed to reenter the city to be arrested again.

Santosh Gajare (38) from Sion-Bandra link road, Dharavi, has seven cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and a case under sections 504, 324, and 34 of the IPC Act. The police had banished him in March 2023 for two years. During the operation, the police arrested him from Dharavi.

A high-ranking police officer of the Crime Branch stated, “The Mumbai Crime Branch recently conducted an operation, apprehending 42 banished criminals who had violated police orders and were likely to disrupt the law and order of the city once again. These criminals were involved in attempts to murder, dacoity, robbery, theft, drug smuggling and other criminal activities. The Crime Branch handed over all the criminals to their respective police stations for further investigation and necessary action.”

Crime Branch mission

Unit-Banished criminals-Action Taken

6-143-4

7-89-3

8-69-3

9-128-6

10-87-2

11-80-4

12-61-4

(Unit 1-5 apprehended total 19 criminals during the operation)

article-image
