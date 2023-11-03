Mumbai News: CR To Increase Number Of Unreserved Counters To Reduce Long Queues For Tickets

FPJ

The Central Railway's Mumbai Division has decided to increase the number of unreserved counters to reduce the long queues at ticket windows. Beginning this Saturday, the division will operate more than 15 percent additional unreserved ticket counters in different shifts.

This initiative involves the operation of 11 extra ticket counters during varying shifts at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Dadar, with an additional four counters at Byculla. Similarly three additional counters will be operated at Diva and two at Kurla. Apart from that additional counters will be also operated on other stations too from Saturday according to the number of footfalls.

112 new counters set to commence operations this weekend

With this expansion, the division has increased the number of ticket counters from 691 to 803, with these 112 new counters set to commence operations this weekend. This expansion, achieved by adjusting the shifts of current employees, is a proactive step to improve customer satisfaction and passenger comfort.

"The primary goal of this initiative is to minimize the queues in front of ticket windows, providing a more efficient and convenient ticket booking experience for passengers. To ensure the success of this endeavor, authorities have advised Chief Booking Supervisors and relevant staff to maximize their efforts during peak hours," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"This comprehensive initiative by the Mumbai Division demonstrates a strong commitment to improving the passenger experience and streamlining ticket booking processes, ultimately benefiting the thousands of commuters who rely on the Central Railway's services," he said.

"A crucial aspect of this expansion involves reallocating staff from parcel and goods depots to booking counters, ensuring that a maximum number of shifts for unreserved ticket counters are available to the public. Shifts will not be closed without valid reasons and the prior permission of the competent authority, eliminating the premature closure of counters during peak hours," said Robin Kalia, senior divisional commercial manager of CRs Mumbai division.

Incentive system

Furthermore, to motivate staff, the Mumbai Division has implemented an incentive system, recognizing booking clerks with the highest ticket sales during the month with awards and appreciation letters. This initiative encourages employees to excel in their roles.

"The division has also taken steps to ensure the smooth functioning of ticket counters, providing sufficient printers and peripherals to all stations. There are clear instructions to maintain equipment failure registers and promptly address any issues. In cases requiring assistance, the commercial control and monitoring cell is readily available," he said.

"Efforts have been made to minimize equipment downtime, ensuring quick resolution of technical issues to swiftly restore services. Regular meetings are organized with Chief Booking Supervisors and Chief Commercial Inspectors (CCIs) at the divisional level to address ground-level issues, and frequent station inspections are conducted by officers to maintain the efficiency of the booking offices," further added Robin Kalia.

