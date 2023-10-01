Mumbai News: CR Announces Major Midnight Traffic Block At Panvel From October 2-6; Check Details

Train services will be temporarily affected between Panvel and Belapur | Representative image

The Central Railway has announced a significant midnight traffic block set to commence from the night of October 2 to 6, affecting the rail services between Belapur and Panvel stations.

This five-day block is essential to facilitate the remodelling of the suburban railway yard at Panvel station and the construction of two new lines for the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Currently, a 38-hour block between Belapur and Panvel is ongoing and is expected to conclude around 1 PM on Monday, October 2nd, following which the midnight block will begin.

During the midnight block, suburban train services between Belapur and Panvel stations will be temporarily cancelled from 00:30 AM to 05:30 AM, starting from the night of October 2nd to the early morning of October 7th, 2023.

Details of Last and First Train during block period

The last local train to Panvel on the Down Harbour line during the block period will depart from CSMT at 10:58 PM, arriving at Panvel at 12:18 AM (midnight).

The last local train to Panvel on the Down Trans-Harbour line will depart from Thane at 11:32 PM, reaching Panvel at 12:24 AM (midnight).

The last local train departing Panvel on the Up Trans-Harbour line will leave Panvel at 10:15 PM and reach Thane at 11:07 PM.

The first local train after the block from Thane to Panvel will depart at 06:20 AM, arriving at Panvel at 07:12 AM.

The first local train after the block from Panvel on the Up Harbour line toward CSMT will depart at 05:40 AM and reach CSMT at 06:59 AM.

The first local train after the block from Panvel on the Up Trans-Harbour line toward Thane will depart at 06:13 AM, reaching Thane at 07:05 AM.

"The Central Railway urges commuters to plan their travel accordingly during this period of service disruption and apologizes for any inconvenience caused," said an official.

