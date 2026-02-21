Mumbai News: Court Reserves Bail Order Of Juvenile’s Father In Vidyavihar Fatal Crash Case; Victim’s Family Alleges ₹40 Lakh ‘Blood Money’ Offer

Vikhroli magistrate court hears bail plea in the Vidyavihar SUV crash case as victim’s family raises allegations of a ₹40 lakh settlement attempt | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 20: The metropolitan magistrate in Vikhroli has reserved the order till February 23 on the bail plea filed by the father of a juvenile involved in a fatal accident in Vidyavihar.

Meanwhile, the victim's family stated that a complaint has been filed with the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) regarding an “offer of blood money” amounting to Rs 40 lakh made to the victim’s family for a settlement.

Fatal accident in Vidyavihar

The incident, which occurred on February 5, resulted in the death of businessman Dhrumil Patel. On the night of the deadly mishap, a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, rammed into a scooter, leaving a Ghatkopar-based couple, Dhrumil and his wife Minal, critically injured.

Dhrumil succumbed to his injuries nine days later, while Minal remains in critical condition. The case was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station, and the teen's father was arrested on February 10. He sought bail, claiming that his son drove the car without his knowledge or consent.

Victim’s family alleges attempt to influence probe

On Friday, the magistrate court heard arguments from the prosecution, the defence and the victim’s family. Dhrumil’s family lawyer, Advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, was permitted to intervene in the hearing.

In the intervention plea filed by Dhrumil's uncle through Mascarenhas, it was argued, “After the incident, the accused has utilised his affluent background and money power to scuttle the investigation.”

The family further alleged that the juvenile has a “history of such antics and stunts,” which he reportedly boasted about on social media. “He has been performing such brazen acts, endangering the lives of fellow human beings with impunity,” the plea stated.

According to the family, the juvenile operated an Instagram account where he posted reels of “daredevil” stunts, including performing “wheelies on bikes and driving a car while lying on the bonnet or roof.”

Underlining that these posts have since been deleted, the plea pointed out, “It may be noted that all of this took place on the very same road where the accident occurred.”

Also Watch:

Plea to try juvenile as adult

Mascarenhas, on February 16, wrote to the investigating officer, requesting an application to the Juvenile Justice Board to prosecute the minor as an adult.

He pleaded that since charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder have been invoked, the prosecution should apply to have the child in conflict with law tried as an adult.

Mascarenhas noted that the accused is 17 years and nine months old and the crime is “heinous” as defined under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/