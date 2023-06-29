 Mumbai News: Courier Staffer Robbed Off Parcel Worth ₹32 Lakh, 3 Held
Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Mumbai News: Courier Staffer Robbed Off Parcel Worth ₹32 Lakh, 3 Held | representative pic/ Unsplash

Mumbai: Lokmanya Tilak Marg police have arrested three men who demanded money from a courier staffer and fled with his gold parcel worth Rs32 lakh. However, the three Nilesh Tiwari, 43, Abhilash Khilari, 35, and Silvaraj alias Kala Silva Velutambari Pillay, 46, residents of Kalbadevi and Colaba areas, were arrested and the stolen gold was recovered.

Accused has several cases of robbery against him

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the complainant was loading gold ornaments in their company vehicle. As the employees left from office at Kalbadevi, the accused trio stopped him and demanded Rs25,000. When he refused to give the money, the accused forcibly opened the window of the vehicle and fled with the parcel box. The complainant reported the matter to the police and the accused were arrested within three hours.

Police said that Pillay has several cases of robbery including the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act registered against him in South Mumbai. For the first time, he committed a crime related to extortion. When Pillay was caught he was looking for another such crime, the police said.

