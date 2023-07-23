Mumbai News: Couple Cheats Investors Of ₹1.88 Crore

Representative Image

Mumbai: A man has been arreste, while the search for his wife is underway, for cheating investors of ₹1.88 crore. The accused have been identified as Dinesh Kapurchand Parekh and his wife Babita, residents of Bhayandar.

According to the information given by the police, Ramesh Chhaganlal Janani, 65, a jeweller, who lives in Kandivali, was introduced to Parekh by two of his friends Manubhai Mehta and Mahesh Rajdev.

In 2017, Parekh advised Ramesh and Mahesh to invest in his business as he claimed to be making good profit in the gold business as he also offered them a 2% interest rate on investments. Trusting Parekh, Ramesh deposited 4kg of gold and Mahesh 1kg. Parekh also took ₹38 lakh from them saying that he needed the money. However, even after three months, Parekh did not pay the interest amount.

Couple fled the village

The couple avoided them for almost three months and later when the investors mounted pressure on them, the couple fled the village without paying the money.

As the investors came to know about the fleeing couple, they approached the police and lodged a complaint against Parekh and his wife Babita at the Kandivali police station. The police began investigating the case and arrested Parekh, who was absconding for eleven months, said a police official.

The official said during interrogation, Parekh admitted that he had cheated both the businessmen. He was later produced in court and the court sent him to police custody.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)