Mumbai News: Couple Booked Under Juvenile Justice Act For Child Abuse

Vanrai police have booked a couple under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, after a video emerged showing the mother beating her children with a belt. The person who recorded the video, which went viral on social media, was allegedly the father.

The Free Press Journal had reported the story recently, noting that former Bombay High Court judge Shahrukh Kathawala had urged the police, State Human Rights Commission, and State Child Rights Commission to take action against the woman.

According to the FIR, the couple live in Parsi Panchayat Complex, Goregaon (East), and have a 13-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son. In 2022, when the video was recorded, their relationship was strained, the wife admitted.

Jitendra Chaugule, project coordinator, and Shobha Agashe, supervisor, District Child Helpline, reported the incident to the police. Subsequently, the police located the video, visited the couple’s home in plain clothes, and recorded the children’s statements. The daughter told the police that in December 2022, her mother beat her in a fit of anger. The son also said that his mother beat him. The police also recorded the mother’s statement, in which she confessed that her relationship with her husband was not good in 2022. She confirmed that she had hit her children, and that her husband had recorded the video.

On July 9, the police registered an FIR against the mother and father under Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, along with Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have issued a notice to the parents. In such cases, if the accused do not cooperate, the police takes further action,” a police official said.