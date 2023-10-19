Mumbai News: Cops On Lookout For Scammers For Duping 20 Citizens Of ₹11 Lakh

Representative Image

Mumbai: The police have launched an investigation wherein at least 21 persons have been duped by unknown scammers to the tune of ₹11.70 lakh, who floated a bogus advertisement on social media offering branded headphones for just ₹100.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Kalyan, was browsing Facebook on August 8, and he came across an advertisement for low-price headphones. The victim clicked on the said advertisement and it directed the complainant to the payments page. He filled in his bank card details on the said page and received OTPs and transaction alert messages from his bank.

In a span of just a few minutes, the complainant lost ₹24,412 from his credit card. Having realised that he had been cheated, the victim immediately got his card blocked. He then approached the police and got an offence registered last week. So far, at least 20 more victims who collectively lost ₹11.46 lakh and were duped in a similar fashion probably by the same gang of scammers have complained to the police.

A case has been registered under section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.